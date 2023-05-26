Govt' to nurture 80,000 professionals with specialization in green industry

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The government aims to cultivate a total of 80,000 professionals specialized in the green industry, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.

Han presided over a meeting with related government officials and experts to discuss the government's strategy for fostering talent in the fields of ecology, natural science, and energy.

"The government will actively support young talent in entering the green industry by creating appealing job opportunities in promising sectors, such as climate, water, and resource recycling," Han said during the meeting at the government complex in Seoul.

In order to secure high-quality talent in the natural science field, the government aims to significantly improve the educational system, providing more autonomy and flexibility suitable for the age of convergence.

"Talents are our most valuable resource and competitive advantage," Han said.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a meeting at the government complex in Seoul on May 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)