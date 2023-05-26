Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- A door of an Asiana Airlines plane carrying 194 people opened right before landing at Daegu International Airport on Friday, leaving several passengers with breathing difficulty, but the plane landed safely, officials said.

After departing from Jeju Island, the plane was on its way to Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, when a door suddenly opened at 12:45 p.m., according to airport officials and industry sources.

None of the 194 people aboard fell out of the plane or were hurt, but some panicked passengers showed symptoms of breathing difficulty and were taken to a hospital right after landing. No other damage was reported.

According to an Asiana official, a passenger sitting near the exit said he touched the door lever.



