(2nd LD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport

SEOUL/DAEGU, May 26 (Yonhap) -- A door of an Asiana Airlines plane carrying 194 people opened right before landing at Daegu International Airport on Friday, leaving nine passengers with breathing difficulty, but the plane landed safely, officials said.

Police detained a 33-year-old man on suspicions of pulling the door lever.

After departing from Jeju Island, the plane was on its way to Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, when a door suddenly opened at 12:45 p.m., according to airport officials and industry sources. The plane shortly landed with the door open.

The aircraft was about 250 meters above ground when the door opened, officials said.

None of the 194 people aboard fell out of the plane or were hurt, but 12 panicked passengers showed symptoms of breathing difficulty and some of them were taken to a hospital. They were not in serious condition and could have experienced overbreathing, officials said.



view larger image A student is moved to a hospital due to breathing difficulty after an airplane landed with a door open at Daegu International Airport on May 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

When the suspect tried to pull the lever of the exit door, flight attendants were not able to stop him because the plane was about to land.

Police said he was not drunk at the time of detention, but remained tight-lipped about why he did so.

"It is difficult to have a normal conversation with him," an official said. "We will investigate the motive of the crime and punish him."

Police said he was traveling alone.

Among the passengers were 48 elementary- and middle-school athletes scheduled to compete in a national sports event on Saturday in the nearby city of Ulsan.

"Children quivered and cried in panic," the mother of one of the athletes said. "Those sitting near the exit must have been shocked the most."



view larger image This image provided by a reader shows an opened airplane door during a flight on May 26, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

