U.S. military discloses recent joint intel training with S. Korea for readiness amid N.K. threats

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. military has revealed it conducted combined intelligence training with South Korea in a southern city last week to enhance readiness, as the allies are striving to sharpen deterrence against persistent North Korean threats.

On the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), the Eighth Army of the U.S. Forces Korea posted a set of photos showing troops engaging in the Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Intelligence Training (RUCIT) in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on May 17.

The Eighth Army's 501st Military Intelligence Brigade and the South Korean Army's 2nd Operational Command mobilized a combined number of over 250 troops as well as various intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets, according to the Army.



view larger image South Korean and U.S. soldiers engage in combined intelligence training in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on May 17, 2023, in this U.S. Eighth Army photo posted on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The goal of the RUCIT was to "strengthen readiness and interoperability by utilizing combined information assets in a simulated battlefield environment," the Army said in a post.

The drills involved identifying "enemy" movements with intelligence assets and then reading and analyzing them together, while efforts were made to create a training situation resembling an actual battle, it added.

The exercise first began in 2021 to develop the allies' readiness for intelligence operations.

Separately, the 7th Air Force disclosed a series of photos on their communication readiness exercise that took place from May 15-19. It was aimed at practicing communications resilience across multiple networks in Korea, the unit said.

