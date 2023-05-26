FM asks Ecuador to ensure safety of Koreans in country amid political turmoil

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held phone talks with his Ecuadorian counterpart on Friday and requested for the safety of Koreans in the South American nation amid the recent political turmoil there, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

In his talks with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gustavo Manrique, Park wished for the swift stabilization of Ecuador's political situation and asked for the government's continued interest in ensuring the safety of Korean residents and businesses in the country.

Manrique, who initiated the phone talks, explained the political situation surrounding President Guillermo Lasso's dissolving of the country's legislature earlier this month. He asked for Seoul's understanding of the situation while stating that the decision was legal and entitled under the country's constitution.



