-----------------

(3rd LD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport

SEOUL/DAEGU -- A door of an Asiana Airlines plane carrying 194 people opened right before landing at Daegu International Airport on Friday, leaving a dozen passengers with breathing difficulty, but the plane landed safely, officials said.

Police detained a 33-year-old man on suspicions of pulling the door lever.



-----------------

Presidential office denies Japanese news report on Yoon's possible visit to Ukraine

SEOUL -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday denied a Japanese news report that Yoon could visit Ukraine in July.

Japanese broadcaster TBS reported Thursday, citing multiple Japanese government sources, that discussions are under way about Yoon attending a NATO summit to be held in Lithuania in July, and he could visit the war-torn Ukraine before or after the summit.



-----------------

Kim's daughter seen in public may be his 1st child: head of state-run think tank

SEOUL -- The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un who has been seen in public may be his first child and she may be one of the "candidates" who could inherit his power, the head of a state-run think tank specialized in North Korea said Friday.

The remarks by Koh Yu-hwan, head of the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, were compared with an assessment by South Korea's spy agency, which told lawmakers that the daughter, Ju-ae, is Kim's second child.



-----------------

Woori Financial picks new CEO for banking unit

SEOUL -- Woori Financial Group, a major South Korean banking group, said Friday that it has selected the head of its nonbanking financial firm as the new CEO for its flagship banking unit.

Cho Byung-kyu, head of Woori Financial Capital Co., is set to begin his term as Woori Bank's CEO if approved at the Woori Bank general shareholders' meeting on July 3. His term is set to end by the end of 2024.



-----------------

S. Korea pledges US$2.3 mln in aid to famine-stricken Horn of Africa

SEOUL -- South Korea pledged to send a total of US$2.3 million in humanitarian assistance to the Horn of Africa to help tackle the region's protracted drought and food crisis, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Kim Sang-jin, deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, announced the new funding plan at a U.N. conference held Wednesday in New York, and offered to contribute another $18.4 million of rice assistance to Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya.



-----------------

About 3,000 S. Korean tourists stranded in Guam due to Typhoon Mawar aftermath

LOS ANGELES -- About 3,000 South Korean tourists were left stranded in Guam as the island's international airport remained shut down due to damage caused by the powerful Typhoon Mawar, according to diplomatic officials Thursday.

According to South Korean diplomats in Guam, the number of affected South Korean tourists is estimated to be at around 3,200, with most of them currently staying in local hotels.



-----------------

Prosecutors indict key figure in DP's election bribery scandal

SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Friday indicted Kang Rae-gu, a key figure in the bribery scandal related to the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) 2021 leadership election, on charges of bribery and violations of the political party and fund laws.

Kang is accused of colluding with former DP leader Song Young-gil and Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man in distributing 84 million won (US$63,400) to a number of DP lawmakers between March and May in 2021 to help Song get elected as party leader in the party's national convention.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares up on big-cap chip rally

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended slightly higher Friday, as chip giants rose sharply on hopes for a market turnaround despite concerns about a deal on the United States' debt ceiling. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 4.12 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 2,558.81, ending a two-day decline. Trading volume was a bit slim at 618.73 million shares worth 9.26 trillion won (US$6.99 billion), with losers far outpacing gainers 672 to 193.

