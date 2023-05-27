SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 27.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'Landing of panic' for 194 passengers as plane's emergency door opens (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- NEXTSAT-2 launched from Nuri at orbit; 4 cube satellites make contact (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S., Japan to join hands for next-generation chips (Donga Ilbo)

-- Russia starts to deploy tactical nukes right next to NATO countries (Segye Times)

-- 6 satellites launched from Nuri make contact (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Deepening woes for S. Korean economy despite China's reopening (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- A declaration on the state of affairs by a group of professors from Daegu, Busan (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S., China clash over easing sanctions (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Koreans to be able to use 'shared-lodging' services in country without restrictions (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Fukushima tainted water' issue becoming increasingly similar to 2008 U.S. beef protests (Korea Economic Daily)

