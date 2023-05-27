Go to Contents
09:02 May 27, 2023

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Landing of panic' for 194 passengers as plane's emergency door opens (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- NEXTSAT-2 launched from Nuri at orbit; 4 cube satellites make contact (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S., Japan to join hands for next-generation chips (Donga Ilbo)
-- Russia starts to deploy tactical nukes right next to NATO countries (Segye Times)
-- 6 satellites launched from Nuri make contact (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Deepening woes for S. Korean economy despite China's reopening (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- A declaration on the state of affairs by a group of professors from Daegu, Busan (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S., China clash over easing sanctions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Koreans to be able to use 'shared-lodging' services in country without restrictions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Fukushima tainted water' issue becoming increasingly similar to 2008 U.S. beef protests (Korea Economic Daily)
