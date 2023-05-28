LG Electronics expands social contribution in Middle East, Africa

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. has expanded social contribution activities in the Middle East and Africa as it seeks business opportunities there, according to the company Sunday.

LG Electronics recently donated highly fuel-efficient air conditioners to a local general hospital in Nigeria through its African operations as part of efforts to promote its products, the company said in a statement.

Demand for fuel-efficient and high-end home appliance products is rising in the Middle East and Africa.

LG Electronics has operated production facilities in Saudi Arabia and Egypt in order to meet the rising demand in the regions, the statement said.

In March, LG Electronics introduced its home appliance products at an event held in Dubai where its partner companies from 76 countries in the Middle East and Africa attended for potential business deals, it said.

view larger image This undated file photo provided by LG Electronics shows officials from the South Korean firm's African operations and a local general hospital in Nigeria clapping after the company donated air conditioners to the hospital. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



