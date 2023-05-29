NSC holds emergency meeting after N.K. unveils satellite launch plan

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting Monday following a news report of North Korea's notification to Japan of its plan to launch a satellite in the near future, according to officials.

The NSC standing committee meeting, chaired by National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong, was held after Kyodo News reported that the North notified Japanese authorities of its plan to launch the satellite between May 31 and June 11.

According to officials, NSC members discussed related counter measures after being briefed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The NSC relayed relevant information to President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The presidential National Security Office said the government "was monitoring relevant developments closely." It added the government will issue its stance through the foreign ministry.

North Korea has announced the completion of preparations to mount its first military spy satellite on a rocket, raising speculation that the North may launch it as early as June.



view larger image National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong speaks during an emergency meeting of the National Security Council in Seoul on May 29, 2023. (Yonhap)



