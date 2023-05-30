N. Korea says it will launch spy satellite in June

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea plans to launch its first military spy satellite in June, and the planned launch is aimed at monitoring U.S. military activity in real time, a ranking official in charge of military affairs said Tuesday.

In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea (WPK), said the North's planned satellite launch is an "indispensable" act to strengthen war preparedness.

"We will comprehensively consider the present and future threats and put into more thoroughgoing practice the activities for strengthening all-inclusive and practical war deterrents," Ri said.

North Korea has notified Japan of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.

North Korea has announced the completion of preparations to mount its first military spy satellite on a rocket, raising speculation that the North may launch at anytime.

The North's leader, Kim Jong-un, has recently inspected a non-permanent committee responsible for preparing the launch of the military reconnaissance satellite and approved of its "future action plan."



