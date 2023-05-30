SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 30.



Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea about to launch satellite; S. Korea warns of consequences (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea to launch satellite; S. Korea warns of consequences (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea to launch first military surveillance satellite as early as tomorrow (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea's countdown to launch satellite; S. Korea warns of consequences (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Reverse jeonse' crisis continues; each owner may have to return 360 mln won to tenant on average next year (Segye Times)

-- 'Please remember 70 years ago when S. Korea was in desperate need' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Danyang County official embarrassed by first birth report in town struggling with population decline (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Labor agreement for construction workers becomes useless (Hankyoreh)

-- No contracts in 'jeonse' market despite falling prices (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Companies embarrassed by labor union's push to extend retirement age to 65 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea to release US$7 bln of frozen assets to Iran (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- South warns North against conducting satellite launch (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon hosts Seoul summit with Pacific island country leaders (Korea Herald)

-- US urged to respect Korea's position amid US-China chip war (Korea Times)

