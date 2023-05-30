TaihanElecWire 14,280 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 32,850 DN 1,150

Daesang 19,030 0

SKNetworks 4,795 UP 20

ORION Holdings 15,340 0

KCC 211,000 UP 2,000

SKBP 73,200 UP 900

ZINUS 30,500 0

Hanchem 236,000 UP 12,500

DWS 40,050 UP 200

KEPCO 18,510 UP 40

SamsungSecu 36,150 UP 150

KG DONGBU STL 8,760 UP 10

SKTelecom 50,000 UP 400

HyundaiElev 42,900 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDS 124,900 UP 2,800

KOREA AEROSPACE 51,600 UP 400

KUMHOTIRE 4,720 DN 140

Hanon Systems 9,450 UP 50

SK 172,700 DN 100

ShinpoongPharm 17,010 DN 90

Handsome 24,250 DN 250

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp576 00 UP1500

Asiana Airlines 12,200 UP 170

COWAY 48,400 UP 400

LOTTE SHOPPING 79,300 DN 700

IBK 10,320 UP 90

DONGSUH 20,250 DN 450

SamsungEng 28,700 DN 350

SAMSUNG C&T 111,300 UP 1,400

PanOcean 4,810 UP 100

SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 18,020 DN 10

LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,000 DN 300

KT 32,000 UP 700

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18340 UP80

LOTTE TOUR 11,050 DN 250

LG Uplus 11,260 UP 120

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,300 DN 400

KT&G 83,500 0

(MORE)