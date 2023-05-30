The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea's movements for spy satellite launch: Seoul official

SEOUL -- South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were closely monitoring North Korea for activities related to its planned launch of a military spy satellite, a South Korean military official said Tuesday.

Han Sung-keun, a spokesperson for Seoul's Joint Chief of Staff, made the remarks hours after North Korea's state media reported that Pyongyang will launch the satellite in June.



-----------------

S. Korea stages defense drills for western border islands

SEOUL -- South Korea's military began three-day joint defense drills for western border islands Tuesday, officials said, as tensions linger over North Korean military threats.

The exercise got under way on the border islands in the Yellow Sea, including Baengnyeong Island, 209 kilometers west of Seoul, led by the North West Islands Defense Command and joined by troops from the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps, according to military officials.



-----------------

(LEAD) Nursing act scrapped in revote after Yoon's veto

SEOUL -- The National Assembly on Tuesday voted down the controversial nursing act that was put up for a revote after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the legislation earlier this month.

The act was rejected in a 178-107 vote with four abstentions, and scrapped. A vetoed bill requires two-thirds approval to override the presidential veto, which means that at least 193 lawmakers should have voted for it in order for it to pass.



-----------------

Multinational anti-proliferation naval drills to be scaled back due to poor weather

SEOUL -- Multinational maritime drills aimed at preventing the trafficking of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) will be scaled back due to poor weather conditions, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday.

The Eastern Endeavor 23 drills were scheduled to take place as South Korea hosts a high-level forum of countries committed to preventing the trafficking of WMDs under the Proliferation Security Initiative on Jeju Island this week.

-----------------

S. Korean, New Zealand FMs discuss bilateral ties, cooperation on global issues

SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and New Zealand held consultations Tuesday to explore ways to enhance bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The meeting between Foreign Minister Park Jin and his New Zealand counterpart, Nanaia Mahuta, in Seoul took place on the occasion of the inaugural South Korea-Pacific Islands Summit that began Monday.



-----------------

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Australia agree to boost security ties

SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Australia held talks Tuesday, and agreed to bolster bilateral defense ties and other security-related issues, officials said.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met with his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, as the Australian minister was in Seoul to attend the Korea-Pacific Islands Summit on Monday. Marles doubles as Australia's deputy prime minister.



-----------------

Gov't to extend period of stay for seasonal migrant workers to 8 months

SEOUL -- South Korea will extend the maximum period of stay for seasonal migrant workers from the current five months to eight months to tackle chronic labor shortages in its agricultural and fisheries sectors, the justice and agriculture ministries said Tuesday.

The ministries said the government will revise the relevant enforcement ordinance to increase the employment period for seasonal migrant workers by three months only once.



-----------------

S. Korean inspection team to announce results of Fukushima inspection Wednesday

SEOUL -- A team of South Korean experts will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the results of their inspection of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, officials said.

The 21-member team, headed by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee, returned home Friday after completing their six-day trip to Japan that included the on-site inspection of the plant ahead of its controversial release of contaminated water into the ocean scheduled for this summer.

(END)