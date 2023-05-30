S. Korea, France sign arrangement on military space partnership

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and France signed an arrangement on military space cooperation on Tuesday in an effort to pursue "future-oriented" bilateral security cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.

Choi Byung-ok, director general at the defense policy bureau of Seoul's defense ministry, and French Space Commander Philippe Adam inked the letter of intent on the South Korea-France military space partnership in Seoul.

Based on the arrangement, the two sides will discuss military space cooperation and accelerate cooperation in bolstering their space security capabilities through the expansion of people-to-people exchanges and other efforts, according to the ministry.

"It is meaningful as it would mark the first step forward in expanding military cooperation between the two countries, as well as diversifying defense space cooperation," the ministry said in a press release.

During the signing event, Choi proposed pursuing active bilateral cooperation through such measures as South Korea's participation in a French-led international space exercise and joint research on space policy.

Adam pledged to actively cooperate to ensure that the two countries' space operational capabilities will strengthen in a "win-win" direction, according to the ministry.



view larger image Choi Byung-ok (R), director general at the defense policy bureau of South Korea's defense ministry, and French Space Commander Philippe Adam, pose for a photo after signing a letter of intent on the South Korea-France military space partnership in Seoul on May 30, 2023, in this photo released by the defense ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)