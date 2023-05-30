Twins beat Giants to open highly-anticipated KBO series

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- In a hyped-up game that featured multiple fielding errors and baserunning miscues, the top club in South Korean baseball this season emerged victorious over its rival Tuesday.

The LG Twins defeated the Lotte Giants 3-1 to stay in first place in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Leadoff Hong Chang-ki delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth inning as part of his three-hit night, and the bullpen slammed the door shut on the visiting Giants in front of 20,330 fans.



view larger image Hong Chang-ki of the LG Twins hits a two-run single against the Lotte Giants during the bottom of the fifth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on May 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Twins scored first in the bottom first on a rare error by the Giants.

With runners at first and second, Moon Bo-gyeong rolled a soft grounder at second baseman Park Seung-wook for what should have been an easy double play ball. Park instead made a low throw to shortstop No Jin-hyuk, who had to make a tricky grab for the force out.

Unable to grip the ball cleanly in the transfer, No then made a wide throw to first base, allowing Hong Chang-ki to score from second base.

The Giants entered this game tied for the fewest errors in the league with 20 in 42 games.

A baserunning gaffe cost the Giants a precious scoring opportunity in the top second.



With one out and runners at the corners, Park Seung-wook smacked a grounder right to first baseman Austin Dean. As Dean fielded the ball, the lead runner, Yoo Kang-nam, stood frozen halfway between third base and home plate.

Dean charged down the first base line to tag Park, but Yoo barely moved from his spot while the play was happening. Dean alertly sprinted across the diamond to tag Yoo out as well to kill the rally.

The Twins had a baserunning miscue of their own in the bottom third. Shin Min-jae led off the inning with an infield single and stole second to get himself into scoring position.

When Hong Chang-ki put down a bunt, pitcher Han Hyun-hee made a backhand grab and made a low glove toss in a futile attempt to get Hong.



view larger image Park Hae-min of the LG Twins celebrates a steal against the Lotte Giants during the bottom of the fifth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on May 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

As the ball rolled toward first baseman An Chi-hong, Shin slowed down making the turn at third base, before turning on the jet to head home. An made a diving grab on Han's throw and then made an accurate throw home to get Shin by a mile.

The Giants tied things up in the top fourth, when they capitalized on the Twins' first error of the game.

Cleanup An Chi-hong got down a bunt to advance Jeon Jun-woo, who'd opened the inning with a double. Pitcher Lee Min-ho then bounced a throw to first to handcuff Dean, as both runners were safe.

Yoo Kang-nam, a former LG Twins catcher making his first return to his old stomping ground as a Giant, hit a sacrifice fly to center to cash in Jeon for a 1-1 game.

The Giants loaded the bases with two outs later in the inning, only to have Han Dong-hui bounce into a 1-2-3 double play against new pitcher You Young-chan.



view larger image Fans attend a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul between the home team LG Twins and the Lotte Giants on May 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Twins broke the deadlock with two runs in the bottom fifth.

Park Hae-min drew a leadoff walk and stole second. After failing to lay down a sacrifice bunt, Shin Min-jae dumped a single to shallow left to advance Park to third.

Shin then stole second base to set up two runners in scoring position for Hong Chang-ki, who cashed in both of them with a single for a 3-1 Twins lead.



view larger image LG Twins reliever Jung Woo-young pitches against the Lotte Giants during the top of the eighth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on May 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

Twins starter Lee Min-ho, in his first game back from an elbow problem that had sidelined him since early April, went only 3 1/3 innings after throwing 73 pitches.

The bullpen took care of the rest, as a quartet of right-handers, including closer Park Myung-geun, held the Giants to just one hit over the final 5 2/3 innings.

Rookie right-hander You Young-chan earned his first career win in relief.

The Twins stole four bags on their former teammate Yoo Kang-nam.





