S. Korea, U.S., Mongolia hold working-level diplomatic talks on three-way cooperation

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Mongolia held their first trilateral working-level diplomatic talks in Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in climate change, mineral resources, development and other areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Choi Yong-jun, the ministry's director general for Northeast Asian affairs, and his U.S. and Mongolian counterparts, Mark Lambert and Guntevsuren Byambasuren, respectively, attended the meeting in the Mongolian capital.

They exchanged views on issues related to the Korean Peninsula, international affairs and other issues of mutual concern, the ministry said in a press release.

"The meeting among the three nations sharing values is expected to help contribute to strengthening the rules-based international order and help implement South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy for freedom, peace and prosperity in the region," the ministry said.

The three countries will consider holding trilateral director-general-level meetings on a regular basis, the ministry said.



Choi Yong-jun (R), the director general for Northeast Asian affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, and his U.S. and Mongolian counterparts, Mark Lambert (L) and Guntevsuren Byambasuren, pose for a photo as they meet for talks in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on May 30, 2023.

