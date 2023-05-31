(LEAD) Seoul city erroneously sends emergency alert after N.K. launch

(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government on Wednesday erroneously sent out an emergency alert advising citizens to prepare for evacuation after North Korea's launch of what appeared to be a space launch vehicle.
The mobile phone alert was sent to all Seoul citizens at 6:41 a.m., shortly after the Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired what appeared to be a space launch vehicle. But the interior ministry retracted it at 7:03 a.m., saying the alert was sent by mistake.
"We inform that the alert warning issued by the Seoul Metropolitan City at 6:41 a.m. was an erroneous issuance," the interior ministry said.
The North has notified Japan and the International Maritime Organization of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.
(END)