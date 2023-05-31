Go to Contents
(LEAD) Seoul city erroneously sends emergency alert after N.K. launch

07:37 May 31, 2023

(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES throughout)

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government on Wednesday erroneously sent out an emergency alert advising citizens to prepare for evacuation after North Korea's launch of what appeared to be a space launch vehicle.

The mobile phone alert was sent to all Seoul citizens at 6:41 a.m., shortly after the Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired what appeared to be a space launch vehicle. But the interior ministry retracted it at 7:03 a.m., saying the alert was sent by mistake.

"We inform that the alert warning issued by the Seoul Metropolitan City at 6:41 a.m. was an erroneous issuance," the interior ministry said.

The North has notified Japan and the International Maritime Organization of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.

view larger image These images show mobile phone alerts sent out in the wake of North Korea's launch of what appeared to be a space launch vehicle on May 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

These images show mobile phone alerts sent out in the wake of North Korea's launch of what appeared to be a space launch vehicle on May 31, 2023. (Yonhap)


