SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 31.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon gov't blatantly unveils intentions to take over broadcasts after axing chief communications regulator (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Shackled by chips and China, S. Korean exports tumble (Kookmin Daily)

-- Another death after being turned away for treatment by 12 hospitals (Donga Ilbo)

-- Nepotism suspicion at election watchdog could lead to cancellation of hiring (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Nursing law row only worsens conflict between jobs (Segye Times)

-- Broadcasting watchdog chief dismissed over alleged score rigging in cable channel relicensing (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 60 years of trust crumbles amid nepotism suspicions at election watchdog (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Beijing reported to have conveyed stance on 'no cooperation on N. Korean policy' to Seoul (Hankyoreh)

-- Nepotism suspicions at election watchdog grow (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Views grow that property market will rise after hitting bottom (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Telemedicine pilot program retreats from initial plan (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Pyongyang says launch coming within two weeks (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- N. Korea plans satellite launch as S. Korea aims for deterrence (Korea Herald)

-- Anti-corruption agency set to investigate crypto assets of lawmakers (Korea Times)

(END)