Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #industrial output #retail sales

Industrial output down 1.4 pct in April

08:00 May 31, 2023

SEJONG, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output moved down 1.4 percent on-month in April, data showed Wednesday, with retail sales also falling 2.3 percent amid economic uncertainties.

The latest decline in the industrial output followed a 1.2 percent rise tallied in March, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 2.3 percent on-month in April.

Facility investment, on the other hand, gained 0.9 percent over the period.

view larger image This file photo taken to May 10, 2023, shows containers for export stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

This file photo taken to May 10, 2023, shows containers for export stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK