Industrial output down 1.4 pct in April

SEJONG, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output moved down 1.4 percent on-month in April, data showed Wednesday, with retail sales also falling 2.3 percent amid economic uncertainties.
The latest decline in the industrial output followed a 1.2 percent rise tallied in March, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 2.3 percent on-month in April.
Facility investment, on the other hand, gained 0.9 percent over the period.
