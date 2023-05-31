Industrial output down 1.4 pct in April

SEJONG, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output moved down 1.4 percent on-month in April, data showed Wednesday, with retail sales also falling 2.3 percent amid economic uncertainties.

The latest decline in the industrial output followed a 1.2 percent rise tallied in March, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 2.3 percent on-month in April.

Facility investment, on the other hand, gained 0.9 percent over the period.



view larger image This file photo taken to May 10, 2023, shows containers for export stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

