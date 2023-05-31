N. Korea says spy satellite crashes into sea, to seek 2nd launch in near future

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday a rocket carrying a military spy satellite it launched earlier in the day crashed into the Yellow Sea due to an engine problem and that the country plans to carry out its second launch in the near future.

After the separation of the first stage, the rocket carrying the spy satellite fell into the sea due to an engine problem, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North's state-run space development agency will investigate the "grave" defects and plans to conduct the second satellite launch at the nearest possible date, the KCNA said.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 19, 2022, shows the North conducting "an "important final-stage test" at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan, North Pyongan Province, for the development of a reconnaissance satellite the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

