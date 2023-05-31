U.S. 'strongly condemns' N. Korea's space launch: White House

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States "strongly condemns" North Korea's attempt to launch a spy satellite into space, the White House said, calling it a "brazen violation" of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The statement issued by Adam Hodge, spokesperson of the White House National Security Council, added that U.S. President Joe Biden and his national security team are "assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners."

The White House urged all countries to condemn the North's launch and called on Pyongyang to "come to the table for serious negotiations."

"The door has not closed on diplomacy but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement," the statement said.



view larger image This photo, provided by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on May 31, 2023, shows an object believed to be part of North Korea's "space launch vehicle" that was retrieved from the Yellow Sea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)