'The Roundup: No Way Out' hits theaters with strong reservation rate

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Action comedy film "The Roundup: No Way Out," starring action star Ma Dong-seok, opened at local theaters on Thursday with a strong reservation rate.

The highly anticipated sequel to "The Roundup" (2022) had scored a reservation rate of 87.2 percent and sold over 644,967 tickets as of 3 p.m., according to data from the Korea Film Council.

Ahead of its official release, "No Way Out" hit local theaters during the three-day Buddha's Birthday holiday that began Saturday, drawing about 482,000 viewers.

It is the third installment of a crime action franchise that began with "The Outlaws" (2017). Its sequel "The Roundup," released in May 2022, topped the annual domestic box office with 12.69 million admissions.

The blockbuster has drawn attention as to whether it could invigorate the sluggish Korean film industry amid a lack of hit movies.

In "No Way Out," Ma is promoted to a police detective at the Regional Investigation Unit, which investigates drug-related crimes, as a new and dangerous drug is circulating around local clubs.

