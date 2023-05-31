BTS to drop new digital single 'Take Two' next month

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS will release a new digital single, "Take Two," with a full lineup on June 9 as part of events marking the 10th anniversary of its debut, its agency said Wednesday.

Seven members participated in the new single to thank its fans and express wishes for their continued support, according to BigHit Music.

The 2023 BTS Festa kicked off earlier in the day at various venues in Seoul to celebrate its debut anniversary, which falls on June 13.

This year's edition will take place from June 12-25 at the city's major landmarks jointly with the Seoul metropolitan government, under the slogan "BTS presents everywhere."

During the festival, various venues, including the Sevit floating island on the Han River, the N Seoul Tower in Mount Nam Park, Seoul City Hall, Dongdaemun Design Plaza and the World Cup Bridge, will be bathed in purple.

The highlight of the festival, the main event, will take place at Han River Park in Yeouido on June 17.

BTS debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, the predecessor of K-pop giant Hybe, with the single "2 Cool 4 Skool" in 2013 and has risen to global fame.

It has become the first K-pop act to top the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart and the Billboard 200 main albums chart, and now has six songs and albums that have hit the top of the charts, respectively, as a group.

