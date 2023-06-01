(LEAD) Kim's sister says N. Korea will 'correctly' place spy satellite into orbit soon after failed launch

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout; RECASTS lead para; ADDS photo, byline)

By Chae Yun-hwan

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed that Pyongyang will "correctly" place a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit soon, state media reported Thursday, a day after the North's attempt to launch a spy satellite failed.

Kim Yo-jong made the remarks as she slammed the United States for its denouncement of the North's botched launch the previous day of what it claimed to be a "space launch vehicle," according to a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"If the DPRK's satellite launch should be particularly censured, the U.S. and all other countries, which have already launched thousands of satellites, should be denounced," she said. "It is certain that the DPRK's military reconnaissance satellite will be correctly put in space orbit in the near future and start its mission."

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We confirmed once again that the enemies are most afraid of the DPRK's access to excellent reconnaissance and information means including reconnaissance satellite and, accordingly, we are aware that we should direct greater efforts to developing reconnaissance mean," she added.



view larger image This file photo, captured from the homepage of North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 11, 2022, shows Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, making a speech during a national meeting on anti-epidemic measures held in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

Kim, who serves as the vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, also called the U.N. Security Council's resolutions that ban Pyongyang's use of ballistic technology as "gangster-like" and "wrong" for violating the North's right to use space.

Meanwhile, she reiterated that North Korea is not interested in talks with the United States, citing Washington's "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang.

"We have no content of dialogue and do not feel the necessity of dialogue with the U.S. and its stooges ... we will continue our-style way of counteraction in a more offensive attitude so that they should not but realize that they will have nothing to benefit from the extension of the hostile policy toward the DPRK," she said.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired the rocket southward, but it fell into the Yellow Sea after an "abnormal" flight, according to Seoul's military.

The North confirmed the failure, saying its new "Chollima-1" rocket, carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," fell into the sea due to the "abnormal starting of the second-stage engine," adding that it plans to conduct a second launch as soon as possible, the KCNA said.

The latest launch drew immediate condemnation from South Korea, the United States and Japan.



view larger image This photo, provided by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on May 31, 2023, shows an object believed to be part of North Korea's "space launch vehicle" that was retrieved from the Yellow Sea. The North said a rocket carrying a military spy satellite it launched earlier in the day crashed into the sea due to an engine problem and that the country plans to carry out its second launch "as soon as possible." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)