SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 1.



Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea's reconnaissance satellite crashes into Yellow Sea; vows to relaunch (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea's reconnaissance satellite crashes into sea; South's alert system crashes (Kookmin Daily)

-- Alert text message creates massive confusion (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea's projectile crashes into Yellow Sea; 'will soon launch another' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea's reconnaissance satellite tumbles into Yellow Sea; slap in face for Kim Jong-un (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea's satellite launch fails; military finds debris 1 hour later (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Early morning alert to evacuate, but to where? (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Seoul surprised more by 'misfired alarm' (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea's military reconnaissance satellite crashes into sea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Companies of S. Korea, Japan rush to cooperate, establish joint firms (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Excessive inheritance tax; gov't becomes 2nd-largest shareholder in Nexon (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North's satellite launch ends in failure (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- North Korea admits satellite launch failure, vows second attempt (Korea Herald)

-- Seoul takes flak for emergency alert on N.K.'s launch (Korea Times)

