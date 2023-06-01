Go to Contents
Police send girlfriend murder suspect to prosecution

11:23 June 01, 2023

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- A man suspected of murdering his girlfriend in revenge after she reported him to police for dating violence was referred to prosecutors Thursday for further investigation and indictment.

The Seoul Geumcheon Police Station forwarded the suspect, surnamed Kim, to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office on six charges, including revenge killing and concealment of a corpse.

The 33-year-old has been arrested for stabbing his girlfriend, 47, multiple times with a weapon in the underground parking lot of a shopping mall in Geumcheon Ward, southwestern Seoul, on May 26. Kim fled the scene but was apprehended eight hours later, with the woman's body found in the back seat of his rental car.

Leaving the police station, Kim was asked by reporters why he had committed the crime but only said: "I was wrong. I'm sorry."

He has reportedly admitted his charges in earlier police questioning, saying he committed the murder out of fury of her reporting him to the police. Kim reportedly killed her about an hour after being released from police questioning on dating violence.

A girlfriend murder suspect leaves the Seoul Geumcheon Police Station en route to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office on June 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

A girlfriend murder suspect leaves the Seoul Geumcheon Police Station en route to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office on June 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

