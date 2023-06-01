JYP to expand partnership with U.S. music label

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- K-pop label JYP Entertainment will expand its strategic partnership with Republic Records, the largest music label in the United States, and jointly launch a global girl group, the two companies said Thursday.

They said the enhanced label partnership will include worldwide distribution of artists and catalogs, A&R (Artist & Repertoire), marketing and business development.

JYP expects the deal would open up more chances for its artists, such as TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Nmixx and Xdinary Heroes, to advance to the U.S. market.

The two labels first joined forces in 2020 to grow TWICE's presence in the U.S. Since then, the girl group has earned its highest chart position and biggest sales week ever in the country when "Ready to Be" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Last year, Stray Kids secured two No. 1s on the same chart with their EPs, "Oddinary" and "Maxident."



TWICE and Stray Kids have also had successful world tours, including stops in North America.

Under the enhanced partnership, the two companies will also launch a new global girl group based on the K-pop's star training system.

They had auditions in five U.S. cities last year for the project named "A2K." Those picked in the auditions are currently receiving training from Park Jin-young, the founder and producer of JYP, other producers and choreographers, the agency said.

"The expansion of this partnership between these leading music companies will sculpt the next vision of K-pop, opening up a new chapter together," JYP Entertainment CEO Jimmy Jeong said.

Republic Records founder and CEO Monte Lipman added, "We recognize the incredible opportunity to be at the forefront of the next K-pop explosion. The potential is limitless."

