EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen in dispute with SM over terminating contracts

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen have sent a sudden notice of termination of their exclusive contracts with their agency, SM Entertainment, their lawyer said Thursday.

Attorney Lee Jae-hak of the law firm Lin, representing Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen, revealed this information in a press release.

The three members of the K-pop boy group stated that SM has been requiring its artists to spend more years with the agency in addition to the existing long-term exclusive contracts spanning 12 to 13 years, according to Lee.

"This constitutes a highly unfair abuse of power by SM toward its artists," they claimed.

They asserted that they had sent seven requests for clarification and settlement of accounts to SM, along with supporting evidence, from March until recently, but received no response.

While apologizing to their fans for causing concern, the three also vowed to make every effort to find a wise solution and resolve the dispute.

