(LEAD) State anti-corruption agency starts probe into NEC's hiring scandal

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The state anti-corruption agency launched an intensive investigation Thursday into snowballing allegations that children of senior officials at the National Election Commission (NEC) were employed through favoritism.

The election watchdog has come under fire after suspicions arose that children of some senior officials landed agency jobs thanks to the influence of their fathers. The NEC secretary general and his deputy offered to resign last week, though they claimed no wrongdoing.

"The investigation was launched on a full scale, as relevant data has arrived after coordination with the NEC," Deputy Chairman Jeong Seung-yoon of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission told a press briefing.

Jeong said the scope of the investigation will cover all former and incumbent officials of the NEC for possible irregularities related to the hiring of their children.

Dozens of officials will be mobilized for the intensive investigation for one month, which will then be subject for an extension upon review.

Amid calls from the ruling People Power Party for him to step down and take responsibility for what it calls the "daddy chance," NEC Chairman Rho Tae-ak said Wednesday the NEC would conduct a joint investigation with an independent outside agency.

Jeong, however, clarified that his agency's investigation is independent in accordance with the relevant law, emphasizing it would not be conducted jointly with the NEC.

Jeong also emphasized the NEC should not misinterpret the investigation as the violation of its independence guaranteed by the Constitution.

"The independence of the NEC does not bear unlimited authority but is only permitted within the boundary of the Constitution of the national sovereignty and the separation of three powers," he said.

Meanwhile, the NEC refused an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection regarding the allegations.

"The NEC is not subject to the Board of Audit and Inspection's audit for duties," said an NEC official who requested anonymity.

The NEC is currently being audited solely for regular financial purposes by the state audit agency.

On Wednesday, the NEC's special audit committee held a meeting and decided to refer four senior officials, including Secretary General Park Chan-jin and Deputy Secretary General Song Bong-sup, for investigation regarding the suspicions.

The committee noted circumstances were detected that made it difficult to rule out the possibility that the four individuals had exerted undue influence in the hiring process of their children for experienced positions.

Song and Park have consistently rejected the allegations, emphasizing the hiring of their children was done in a fair and transparent manner and that their children received no favors since joining the election agency.



Deputy Chairman Jeong Seung-yoon of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission speaks in a press briefing at the government complex in Seoul on June 1, 2023.

