The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

Gov't to overhaul warning system following erroneous alert

SEOUL -- The government will quickly overhaul its emergency messaging system in the wake of this week's erroneous alert in an effort to prepare against future missile launches by North Korea, officials said Thursday.

Seoul residents woke up Wednesday morning to air raid sirens and a mobile phone alert advising them to prepare to evacuate after North Korea launched what it claimed was a space vehicle.



-----------------

(LEAD) Kim's sister says N. Korea will 'correctly' place spy satellite into orbit soon after failed launch

SEOUL -- The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed that Pyongyang will "correctly" place a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit soon, state media reported Thursday, a day after the North's attempt to launch a spy satellite failed.

Kim Yo-jong made the remarks as she slammed the United States for its denouncement of the North's botched launch the previous day of what it claimed to be a "space launch vehicle," according to a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

S. Korean military still in operation to retrieve sunken part of N. Korean space rocket

SEOUL -- The South Korean Navy is still carrying out an operation to search for and retrieve a 15-meter-long part of a North Korean space rocket in the Yellow Sea after it sank to the sea floor, the military said Thursday.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) has released photos of the heavy part of what the North claimed to be a satellite-carrying rocket launched Wednesday, but it dropped to the sea bed now at a depth of around 75 meters underwater, a JCS official said.



-----------------

N. Korea releases rare photos of botched spy satellite launch

SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday released rare photos of its failed attempt to launch its first military spy satellite in an apparent bid to stress that it was not a test of a weapons system.

The photos, released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), show Pyongyang's new "Chollima-1" rocket carrying the military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," taking off from the country's rocket launching station on the west coast.



-----------------

IMO adopts first-ever resolution condemning N. Korea's missile launches

LONDON/SEOUL -- The International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted a resolution strongly condemning North Korea's missile tests for the first time earlier this week, in a clear message to the reclusive country against its escalating provocations.

The resolution, adopted at the 107th session of the IMO's Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) in London on Wednesday (local time), denounced the launches as a serious threat to the safety of international navigation and urged compliance with due regulations, including giving prior notice ahead of any missile tests.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for 8th month in May on sagging chip demand

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell for an eighth consecutive month in May due mainly to weak demand for semiconductors amid an economic slowdown, the industry ministry said Thursday.

Outbound shipments fell 15.2 percent on-year to US$52.24 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

S. Korea's defense chief to attend security forum in Singapore this week

SEOUL -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup will leave for Singapore later this week to attend an annual security forum, his ministry said Thursday, in an effort to rally international support for Seoul's efforts to address evolving North Korean threats.

The three-day Shangri-La Dialogue is set to begin in the city-state Friday, amid tensions over Pyongyang's failed yet defiant launch of a space rocket this week and other security quandaries, like the protracted war in Ukraine.



-----------------

Police send girlfriend murder suspect to prosecution

SEOUL -- A man suspected of murdering his girlfriend in revenge after she reported him to police for dating violence was referred to prosecutors Thursday for further investigation and indictment.

The Seoul Geumcheon Police Station forwarded the suspect, surnamed Kim, to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office on six charges, including revenge killing and concealment of a corpse.

(END)