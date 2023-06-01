Ferrari opens Asia's 1st Universo Ferrari exhibition in S. Korea

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Italian carmaker Ferrari on Thursday opened the Universo Ferrari exhibition for the first time in Asia in South Korea as it sees further growth potential in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Ferrari will showcase 22 models, including 19 cars and three prototypes, in the exhibition to be held from Thursday to Sunday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, the company said in a statement.

Universo Ferrari in Korea is the third such event to be held globally, following in Italy and Australia.

The Italian brand's new convertible sports car, the Ferrari Roma Spider, also made a debut in Seoul on Thursday.

The company has decided to open the exhibition in Korea as the country has many fans of its cars, good technology partners like Samsung, and a good customer base, which means sizable orders for its models, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna told Yonhap News Agency on the sidelines of the launch event.

It has posted a double-digit sales growth in recent years, the CEO said without elaborating. The company didn't provide sales figures in Korea.

"Korea is a very important market for Ferrari, and holding this special exhibition in Seoul is our way of thanking all our owners and fans for their passion and support," Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera said.

Models displayed at the DDP include the F40, the F50, the Purosangue, the SF90 Stradale, the Ferrari Speedform, the 488 GT Modificata and the Ferrari Prototype M1.

