BTS' RM named as honorary ambassador for ministry's war remains excavation agency

15:46 June 01, 2023

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- BTS member RM has been appointed as an honorary ambassador for the defense ministry's war remains excavation agency, officials said Thursday.

The ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery & Identification (MAKRI) announced the appointment, citing the K-pop juggernauts' efforts to address social issues and help improve the country's stature.

MAKRI serves as the ministry's unit in charge of recovering and identifying remains of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War.

"Considering that this is an important project for the nation, I will make efforts to promote the meaningful activities by the agency at home and abroad," RM was quoted as saying in a statement.

view larger image BTS' member RM speaks during a ceremony marking his appointment as an honorary ambassador for the defense ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery & Identification at the Seoul National Cemetery in southern Seoul on June 1, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

BTS' member RM speaks during a ceremony marking his appointment as an honorary ambassador for the defense ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery & Identification at the Seoul National Cemetery in southern Seoul on June 1, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

