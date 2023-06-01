(LEAD) Seoul shares down for 2nd day amid eased U.S. debt ceiling woes

(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom)

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks fell for a second straight session Thursday, as a consecutive fall in exports weighed down major tech and auto stocks, while the passage of a U.S. debt ceiling deal by the House gave relief to investors. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 7.95 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,569.17. Trading volume was moderate at 664.2 million shares worth 9.04 trillion won (US$6.83 billion), with decliners slightly outnumbering gainers 436 to 422.

"The fact that political uncertainties are going down below the surface is an element that can whet investor appetite for risky assets," Kiwoom Securities Co. analyst Han Ji-young said.

"That said, we expect to see for some time the market keeping a wary eye over macro factors, like the Fed's moves and recession concerns," Han said.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill late Wednesday (local time) to suspend the debt ceiling to avoid a potentially disastrous default. The bill is now up for Senate approval before the June 5 deadline, which observers expect to go smoothly.

South Korea's exports fell for an eighth consecutive month in May to $52.24 billion on falling chip demand, but the pace of the slump eased in a sign that global demand is picking up.

Major tech and auto shares dragged down the KOSPI. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.7 percent to 70,900 won, and top battery maker LG Energy Solution dipped 2.5 percent to 584,000 won.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.25 percent to 197,500 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia fell 1.98 percent to 84,200 won.

In contrast, chip giant SK hynix rose 1.57 percent to 110,300 won. Internet portal provider Naver gained 2.26 percent to 204,000 won, and materials maker POSCO Future M advanced 2.71 percent to 359,500 won.

The local currency ended at 1,321.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.6 won from Thursday's close.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 1.9 basis points to 3.478 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds added 1.4 basis points to 3.464 percent.



view larger image Screens show the Korea Composite Stock Price Index and KOSDAQ index, along with the dollar-won exchange rate, at a Hana Bank branch in central Seoul, in this photo taken May 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

