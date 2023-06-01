Hyundai Motor's May sales rise 7.8 pct on high-end, SUV models

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Thursday its sales rose 7.8 percent last month from a year earlier helped by high-end and sport utility vehicle models.

Hyundai Motor sold 349,194 vehicles in May, up from 323,833 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 8.4 percent to 68,680 units from 63,373 during the cited period, while overseas sales were up 7.7 percent to 280,514 from 260,460, the statement said.

Hyundai said it will continue to gain a bigger share in global markets by launching the full-change Santa Fe SUV and the high-performance, all-electric IONIQ 5 N model.

It will also focus on selling the IONIQ 6, the second model embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's EV-only electric-global modular platform following the IONIQ 5, in the United States in the first half of 2023, the statement said.

From January to May, its sales jumped 11 percent to 1,705,878 autos from 1,536,400 during the same period last year.

This undated file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Co. shows the IONIQ 6 electric vehicle.

