(LEAD) S. Korean military still in operation to retrieve sunken part of N. Korean space rocket

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean military is still in an operation to retrieve a sunken part of a purported North Korean space rocket that appears to be the second stage of the ill-fated vehicle, Seoul's defense chief said Thursday.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made the remarks during a parliamentary session, as the Navy is trying to recover the 15-meter part that currently lies at a depth of 75 meters underwater in the Yellow Sea. The retrieval may take two more days, he said.



Yoon vows to expand support to foster industry clusters

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to expand government support to help foster cutting-edge industry clusters.

Yoon made the remark while presiding over an export strategy meeting with government and business officials at Seoul Startup Hub M+, a space supporting the growth of startups, in western Seoul.



BTS' RM named as honorary ambassador for ministry's war remains excavation agency

SEOUL -- BTS member RM has been appointed as an honorary ambassador for the defense ministry's war remains excavation agency, officials said Thursday.

The ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery & Identification (MAKRI) announced the appointment, citing the K-pop juggernauts' efforts to address social issues and help improve the country's stature.



S. Korea mulls additional N.K. sanctions following Pyongyang's space launch: official

SEOUL -- South Korea is considering imposing additional sanctions on North Korea in response to Pyongyang's botched rocket launch aimed at putting a military spy satellite into space, a senior Seoul official said Thursday.

The North fired a purported "space launch vehicle," carrying its first military reconnaissance satellite southward Wednesday, but it fell into the Yellow Sea after an "abnormal flight," according to South Korea's military.



Transgender cyclist looks to spark debate in historic appearance

CHEORWON, South Korea -- Born a boy and now a woman, cyclist Na Hwa-leen is about to make history this weekend as the first transgender athlete to compete in a provincial event in South Korea.

The 37-year-old is hoping her participation will spark a wider social debate on issues surrounding gender identity.



Supreme Court upholds acquittals of former CEOs of ride-hailing service Tada

SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld lower courts' rulings in favor of the ride-hailing service Tada and its former chief executives, putting an end to a long controversy over the legitimacy of the innovative rental car service.

The top court approved the lower courts' acquittal of Lee Jae-woong, former head of car-sharing app operator SoCar, and Park Jae-uk, former head of SoCar's subsidiary and Tada operator Value Creators & Company (VCNC), on charges of violating the passenger transport service act with their new service.



Gov't, ruling party agree to establish state agency supporting school violence victims

SEOUL -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Thursday to set up a state agency aimed at providing support to victims of school violence in their recovery and treatment.

The agreement was discussed during a policy consultation meeting between the PPP and the education ministry at the National Assembly, in response to the growing demand for specialized support services for students who experience bullying in schools.



Court finalizes ruling against disclosing minutes of 2015 Seoul-Tokyo pact on sex slavery

SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday finalized a ruling in favor of the foreign ministry's decision not to disclose the minutes of the 2015 Seoul-Tokyo agreement on resolving issues from Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of Korean women.

The agreement sought to address bilateral diplomatic issues from the World War II sexual enslavement by Japan and a Tokyo-funded foundation was established to support victims.



Seoul shares down for 2nd day amid eased U.S. debt ceiling woes

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell for a second straight session Thursday, as a consecutive fall in exports weighed down major tech and auto stocks, while the passage of a U.S. debt ceiling deal by the House gave relief to investors. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 7.95 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,569.17. Trading volume was moderate at 664.2 million shares worth 9.04 trillion won (US$6.83 billion), with decliners slightly outnumbering gainers 436 to 422.

