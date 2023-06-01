First lady delivers donations to people of national merit

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon Hee on Thursday delivered donations raised from a charity drive to people of national merit, the presidential office said.

The donations of about 1 billion won (US$756,000) were delivered during a ceremony at the headquarters of the Community Chest of Korea (CCK), with Kim saying she will remember the sacrifice and dedication of "heroes in uniform," and warmly look after the families who have been left behind.

She is honorary chair of the CCK. The event was organized to mark the month of appreciation for patriots and veterans.

The donations will be delivered to 341 meritorious people and family members of patriots and veterans, the presidential office said. A dozen representatives of recipients attended Thursday's ceremony.



