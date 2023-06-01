S. Korea to join multilateral Red Flag-Alaska air drills this month

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will participate in a multilateral air drill in Alaska led by the U.S. Pacific Air Forces this month, officials said Thursday.

The country will send 180 officers, along with six KF-16 jets, two C-130 carriers, and a KC-330 tanker transport aircraft to the Red Flag-Alaska exercise, according to the Air Force.

The drill, aimed at improving the troops' interoperability, will take place at the U.S. Air Force's Elmendorf and Eielson bases in Alaska from Monday to June 23.

The training entails various maneuvers, including those for air-to-air and air-to-ground, as well as air interdiction and cargo drop missions with U.S. and Japanese aircraft.

Launched in 1976, the Red Flag-Alaska exercise has been mainly intended to give pilots from the U.S. and other allies an opportunity to practice and refine their skills for real combat situations. South Korea first joined the drill in 2013.



A KC-330 tanker transport plane departs from an air base in Seosan, 97 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on May 31, 2023, to participate in the Red Flag-Alaska exercise, in this photo released by the Air Force on June 1, 2023.



