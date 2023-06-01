Top U.S., Japanese officials discuss ways to expand cooperation with S. Korea

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed ways to expand trilateral cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan while meeting with top Japanese officials Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Austin met with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo.

"The secretary reemphasized with Minister Hayashi the unwavering U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan under the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security, including U.S. extended deterrence backed by the full range of conventional and nuclear capabilities," defense department spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said of the meeting in a press release.

"Furthermore, the leaders discussed opportunities to expand trilateral cooperation with the Republic of Korea on a range of issues, including by expanding information sharing," he added.

The meeting came one day after North Korea launched what it claims to be its first military spy satellite in a failed attempt that ended with its claimed satellite falling into the Yellow Sea.

The U.S. has increasingly been emphasizing the importance of trilateral cooperation between the U.S. and its two Northeast Asian allies to deal with North Korea's evolving nuclear threats.

Pyongyang has fired some 80 ballistic missiles since the start of last year, and is anticipated to conduct what will be its seventh nuclear test in the near future.

U.S. President Joe Biden has reportedly proposed hosting a trilateral summit in Washington this summer with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



view larger image This photo provided by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 1, 2023, shows the launch of the North's new "Chollima-1" rocket, allegedly carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," from Tongchang-ri on the North's west coast at 6:29 a.m. the previous day. The projectile fell into waters some 200 kilometers west of the South's southwestern island of Eocheong following its flight over the waters far west of the border island of Baengnyeong. In just about 2 1/2 hours after the launch, the North confirmed its failure, citing the "abnormal starting of the second-stage engine." (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)