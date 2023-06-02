Festivals Calendar - June 2023

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in June.



* Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival

When: June 9-12

Where: Hansan, Seocheon County, South Chungcheong Province

Hansan is famous for producing fine ramie, or "mosi," fabric. The Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival will show the process of weaving ramie cloth, which is on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, and present a fashion show featuring clothing made from fine ramie.

For more information, visit the website (http://www.hansanmosi.kr).



view larger image A team of dancers perform a traditional dance imitating the gestures of spinning and weaving fine ramie, or "mosi," fabric, in this file photo provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Gangneung Danoje

When: June 18-24

Where: Gangneung, Gangwon Province

Dano is one of Korea's four major traditional festivals and falls on the fifth day of the fifth month, according to the lunar calendar. The Gangneung Danoje, a typical Dano festival in Korea with a history of more than 1,000 years, was designated as a "Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity" by UNESCO in 2005. Events include rituals in honor of gods and performances of traditional music, dances and plays, and activities for foreigners.

For further information, visit the festival's website (http://www.danojefestival.or.kr).



view larger image This photo of the Gangneung Danoje festival is captured from the website of the festival. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Jeju Haevichi Arts Festival

When: June 12-15

Where: Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju, Seogwipo in Jeju

The Jeju Haevichi Arts Festival is an art market and cultural festival named after a village in Jeju's Seogwipo. Hundreds of domestic and international arts groups and cultural institutions participate in the market each year to showcase and promote their works. The event also serves as a platform for collaborations and exchanges among professionals in the cultural and arts industry. In addition to the art market, the festival features forums for professionals, as well as various cultural performances and busking acts for visitors to enjoy.

For further information, visit the festival's website (https://m.jhaf.or.kr).

view larger image This photo of the Jeju Haevichi Arts Festival is captured from its website. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

