Hyundai launches face-lifted Palisade SUV in S. Korea

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Friday launched the face-lifted Palisade sport utility vehicle in the domestic market ahead of its shipments to the United States and emerging markets later this year.

The upgraded Palisade comes with strengthened safety features, including the blind collision warning and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist systems, compared with the previous version, the company said in a statement.

It sells at 39 million won-51 million won (US$29,000-$39,000) depending on options.

Helped by robust sales of SUVs and high-end models, Hyundai's vehicle sales rose 11 percent to 1,705,878 units in the January-May period from 1,536,400 a year earlier.



