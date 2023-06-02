Stray Kids drops 3rd LP with 'unique, enjoyable' lead track

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Popular K-pop group Stray Kids on Friday returned after eight months with their third full-length album, "5-Star."

"We'd like to show the color of Stray Kids properly after a long time through the album," the group said in an interview with its agency, JYP Entertainment. The interview was released to local news media hours before the album's release set for 1 p.m.

"5-Star" is the first release from the band in eight months. Last year, the six-piece group secured two No. 1s on the Billboard 200 main albums chart of the United States with their EPs "Oddinary" and "Maxident."



view larger image K-pop boy group Stray Kids are seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The uplcoming LP has 12 tracks of various genres, led by the song "S-Class."

The album also includes "DLC," "FNF," "Hall of Fame," "Item," "Super Bowl" and "Topline."

Speaking of the main track, "S-Class," team leader Changbin described it as a song highlighting the band's unique style with a new and unique song composition, and witty lyrics.

Seungmin showed strong confidence in the song, calling it "a unique and enjoyable song that stands out with an unusual song composition while retaining our own musical color."

The group made their debut in 2018 and has released such hits as "God's Menu," "Back Door," "Miroh," "My Pace," "Thunderous" and "Maniac."

The new album had garnered 5.13 million preorders as of Thursday, setting a new record for album preorders in K-pop history.

The band said they hope it will be a meaningful album to many people.

