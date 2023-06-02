North Gyeongsang-Gumi region named host for 'defense industry innovation' cluster

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- North Gyeongsang Province and its city of Gumi in South Korea's southeastern region has been named the host for a "defense industry innovation cluster" aimed at developing defense technologies and reinvigorating the regional economy, the state arms procurement agency said Friday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and the provincial authorities signed an arrangement on the cluster project, to which they plan to offer 49.9 billion won (US$38 million) from this year through 2027.

The cluster is to specialize in the development of a manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) system, which mixes unmanned and conventional defense assets. Seoul believes it will play a key role in future battle operations.

A team will be installed under the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement to carry out the cluster project. The government and provincial authorities will offer 24.5 billion won and 25.4 billion won, respectively, according to DAPA.

The southeastern province was named to host the cluster as it is home to some 200 small and midsized venture enterprises, as well as a series of universities and research organizations, DAPA said.

The cluster is the third of its kind after the southeastern city of Changwon and the central city of Daejeon, which were given cluster projects in 2020 and 2022, respectively.



view larger image This file photo, taken Oct. 31, 2022, shows Eom Dong-hwan, the head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, speaking during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)