Yoon names veterans minister, chief of overseas Koreans agency

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday named the minister of the upgraded veterans ministry and the chief of a new government agency for overseas Koreans, his office said.

Park Min-shik, who currently heads the veterans ministry, will continue to lead the ministry after its upgrade from sub-ministry level to full-fledged ministry status Monday.

Lee Key-cheol, former deputy foreign minister for overseas Koreans, will head the new agency tasked with supporting overseas Koreans following its launch Monday.

Yoon also named Vice Veterans Minister Yoon Jong-jin as vice minister of the upgraded veterans ministry.

All three will be formally appointed Monday.



view larger image This photo provided by the Korean Committee for UNICEF shows Lee Key-cheol. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

view larger image Vice Veterans Minister Yoon Jong-jin (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)