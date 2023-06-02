Go to Contents
Samsung Heavy wins 227.5 bln-won order for 2 crude carriers

11:20 June 02, 2023

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Friday it has bagged a 227.5 billion-won (US$172 million) order to build two crude carriers for an Oceanian shipper.

The crude carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company in stages by February 2026, Samsung Heavy said in a regulatory filing.

So far this year, Samsung Heavy has clinched orders worth $2.7 billion to construct seven ships, or 28 percent of its 2023 target of $9.5 billion.

The orders break down into four liquefied natural gas carriers, two crude carriers and one floating liquefied natural gas facility.

Samsung Heavy is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's top family-controlled conglomerate, Samsung Group, whose marquee unit is Samsung Electronics Co.

view larger image A crude carrier built by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A crude carrier built by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

