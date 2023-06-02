SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week

------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea releases rare photos of botched spy satellite launch

SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday released rare photos of its failed attempt to launch its first military spy satellite in an apparent bid to show that it was not a test of a weapons system.

The photos, released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), show Pyongyang's new "Chollima-1" rocket carrying the military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," taking off from the country's rocket launching station on the west coast.



------------

N. Korea adopts law on inspecting goods amid border opening speculation

SEOUL -- North Korea has adopted a law designed to beef up inspections of export and import goods, state media reported Thursday, amid speculation the secretive regime may soon reopen its border with China following years of COVID-19 restrictions.

The decision was made at a session of the Permanent Commission of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, the North's parliament, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It did not disclose when the session was held.



------------

(LEAD) Kim's sister says N. Korea will 'correctly' place spy satellite into orbit soon after failed launch

SEOUL -- The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed that Pyongyang will "correctly" place a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit soon, state media reported Thursday, a day after the North's attempt to launch a spy satellite failed.

Kim Yo-jong made the remarks as she slammed the United States for its denouncement of the North's botched launch the previous day of what it claimed to be a "space launch vehicle," according to a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

(9th LD) N. Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite fails after 'abnormal' flight: S. Korean military

SEOUL -- North Korea fired what it claims to be a "space launch vehicle" southward Wednesday, but it fell into the Yellow Sea after an "abnormal" flight, the South Korean military said, in a botched launch that defied international criticism and warnings.

The North confirmed the failure, saying its new "Chollima-1" rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," fell into the sea due to the "abnormal starting of the second-stage engine," according to its official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It plans to conduct a second launch as soon as possible, the KCNA said.



------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea admits failure of spy satellite launch, vows to seek 2nd launch in near future

SEOUL -- North Korea said Wednesday a rocket carrying a military spy satellite it launched earlier in the day crashed into the Yellow Sea due to an engine problem and that the country plans to carry out its second launch "as soon as possible."

The North launched its military reconnaissance satellite "Malligyong-1," mounted on a new-type rocket named "Chollima-1," at its rocket launching station on the west coast at 6:27 a.m., according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

(3rd LD) N. Korea says it will launch 1st military spy satellite in June

SEOUL -- North Korea said Tuesday it will launch its first military spy satellite in June in a bid to monitor "dangerous" military activity by the United States and South Korea in real time.

The North disclosed the timing of its planned launch through state media, one day after it notified Japan of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.



------------

N. Korea open to high-level talks with Japan if Tokyo unshackled by past: vice FM

SEOUL/TOKYO -- North Korea's vice foreign minister said Pyongyang is willing to hold high-level talks with Tokyo if Japan shows a change of stance on pending issues, such as the abduction of Japanese citizens by the North, the country's state media reported Monday.

The statement by the North's Vice Foreign Minister Pak Sang-gil, carried by its Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), came after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently expressed his wish to initiate high-level talks with Pyongyang to arrange a summit with the North's leader, Kim Jong-un.



------------

(LEAD) N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June 11: Kyodo

SEOUL -- North Korea has notified Japan of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11, a Japanese media report said Monday, as the secretive regime is preparing to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.

The North notified the Japanese government of its plan to establish a maritime danger zone during the cited period, Japan's Kyodo News reported.



------------

N. Korea to hold plenary meeting of ruling party in early June

SEOUL -- North Korea has decided to convene a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in early June to discuss economic projects implemented in the first half and other policy issues, state media reported Monday.

The political bureau of the WPK decided to hold the eighth plenary meeting of the party's eighth central committee, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It did not disclose the date of the upcoming meeting.

