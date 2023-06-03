Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:03 June 03, 2023

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'MZ workers' defined by gov't; are we not one of them? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Election watchdog refuses audit, but state audit agency calls for stern response to hiring scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Knock, knock, welfare letter is here'; it saves 1,100 households in crisis (Donga Ilbo)
-- Election watchdog says it cannot undergo audit over hiring scandal (Segye Times)
-- Construction sites enjoy peace with rules and principles (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't, private sector to keep looking for 121,879 lost soldiers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Our neighbors, immigrant workers, have right to be safe and healthy (Hankyoreh)
-- Election watchdog, state audit agency clash over probe into hiring scandal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 10,000 diligent workers that cook steaks, clean tables, serve coffee (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 3 yrs ago on this day, politics killed innovation (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK