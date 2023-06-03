Fifty Fifty's 'Cupid' returns to Top 10 of British Official Singles Chart

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie group Fifty Fifty's hit song "Cupid" has returned to the Top 10 of the British Official Singles Chart, securing the ninth spot.

According to the latest chart of the top 100 singles released Friday (British time), the song climbed two spots from its previous position of 11th.

It marks the song's 10th consecutive week on the prestigious chart, coming close to the previous record set by BLACKPINK's collaboration with Dua Lipa, "Kiss and Make Up," which remained on the chart for 12 weeks.



view larger image K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is seen in this photo provided by its agency, Attrakt. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Since entering the chart at No. 96 in early April, "Cupid" has rapidly ascended the rankings, reaching No. 9 on May 5 and peaking at No. 8 on May 12.

The achievement made Fifty Fifty the first K-pop girl group to crack the Top 10 of the chart.

Previously, the highest ranking achieved by a K-pop girl group was 17th place, which BLACKPINK reached with its 2020 collaboration single with Lady Gaga, "Sour Candy."

The four-member group made its debut in November and quickly rose to stardom in late March, becoming the fastest K-pop group to enter the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

This week, the group stayed on the chart for the 10th consecutive week, breaking their own record as the longest-charting K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100.

