'The Roundup: No Way Out' tops 3 mln admissions

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korean action comedy film "The Roundup: No Way Out" topped a cumulative 3 million admissions in the domestic box office on the fourth day of its release Saturday, its distributor said.

The highly anticipated sequel to "The Roundup" (2022) added 1 million admissions in a day after surpassing the 2 million admission mark Friday, according to A.B.O. Entertainment.

The movie had a reservation rate of 78.1 percent as of Saturday afternoon.

It is expected to gather an accumulated audience of over 4 million this weekend.

"No Way Out" is the third installment of a crime action franchise that began with "The Outlaws" (2017), which attracted 6.87 million viewers. Its sequel, "The Roundup," topped the annual domestic box office last year with 12.69 million admissions.

"No Way Out" has drawn attention as to whether it could surpass the success of its original film and invigorate the sluggish Korean film industry amid a lack of hit movies.

In the new film, rough-and-tough cop Ma Seok-do (played by Ma Dong-seok, also known by his English name Don Lee) chases down a local drug ring as a new and dangerous drug is circulating around local clubs.



view larger image A scene from the Korean action comedy film "The Roundup: No Way Out" is seen in this photo provided by A.B.O. Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



