Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk Yeol #India rail disaster

President Yoon expresses condolences over rail disaster in India

20:07 June 03, 2023

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his condolences Saturday over a deadly train accident in India.

"Deeply grieved and saddened by the tragic train accident in Balasore. On behalf of South Korea, I would like to express heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families and wish for rapid recovery," he wrote on his Twitter.

More than 280 people are believed to have been killed in the deadly train crash in the Indian city of Balasore, about 220 kilometers southwest of Kolkata, on Friday.

view larger image The captured image shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's post on Twitter on June 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

The captured image shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's post on Twitter on June 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK