President Yoon expresses condolences over rail disaster in India

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his condolences Saturday over a deadly train accident in India.

"Deeply grieved and saddened by the tragic train accident in Balasore. On behalf of South Korea, I would like to express heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families and wish for rapid recovery," he wrote on his Twitter.

More than 280 people are believed to have been killed in the deadly train crash in the Indian city of Balasore, about 220 kilometers southwest of Kolkata, on Friday.



view larger image The captured image shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's post on Twitter on June 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

