Defense chiefs of S. Korea, China hold talks in Singapore

22:52 June 03, 2023

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China held defense ministerial talks in Singapore on Saturday, with Seoul's defense chief calling for Beijing's "constructive" role for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The talks between Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, took place on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue as Seoul seeks to secure regional cooperation to help stop Pyongyang's provocative acts.

"I emphasized China's constructive role for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and China shares the view," he told reporters after the meeting.

The bilateral talks came as tensions have flared on the peninsula over Pyongyang's failed yet defiant launch of a purported space rocket Wednesday.

view larger image Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (L) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, as they meet for talks on the margins of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

